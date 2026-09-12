BRICS' Peacemaking Endeavor: Xi Jinping's Call to Action

In an important address during a summit in New Delhi, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS bloc to assume a peacemaking role in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The statement underscores China's commitment to work with other BRICS members towards resolving the crisis that affects international stability.

The state-run broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi, noting that the current war does not align with the global community's common interests. BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and several other nations, was established to counterbalance a world order led by the United States and its Western allies. Together, the bloc represents over 40% of the global population and nearly a quarter of the world economy.

Xi lauded the BRICS alliance as a leader for the Global South, emphasizing its role in promoting self-reliance and innovation-driven growth among developing nations. He also announced China's upcoming chairmanship of BRICS in the following year and its plans to host the 19th summit.