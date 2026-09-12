Seismic Tremors: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Java

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Java, Indonesia, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 376 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to assess potential impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:08 IST
Seismic Tremors: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Java
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An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale has shaken Java, Indonesia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake's epicenter was identified at a significant depth of 376 kilometers, GFZ reports.

The seismic event occurred over the weekend and though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged, authorities are maintaining a watchful eye on the situation.

Emergency services are on high alert as they assess possible impacts and provide support to affected areas. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

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