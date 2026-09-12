Seismic Tremors: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Java
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Java, Indonesia, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 376 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to assess potential impacts.
An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale has shaken Java, Indonesia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake's epicenter was identified at a significant depth of 376 kilometers, GFZ reports.
The seismic event occurred over the weekend and though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged, authorities are maintaining a watchful eye on the situation.
Emergency services are on high alert as they assess possible impacts and provide support to affected areas. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.