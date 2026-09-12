Wall Street Closes Higher Amid Oil Retreat and Fed Rate Hikes Anticipation

Wall Street closed the week on a high note, driven by a retreat in oil prices and robust consumer price data hinting at a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week. Shares of Dell surged to a new record, as Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP followed suit, buoyed by Oracle's impressive quarterly performance, despite Oracle's shares seeing a decline.

A rise in U.S. consumer prices last month, largely due to bouncing gasoline costs, has increased the likelihood of the Fed tightening monetary policy. The CME FedWatch tool now indicates a near-certain 90% probability that the central bank will raise interest rates during its upcoming policy meeting, a jump from the previous day's 72% prediction.

Market analyst Thomas Martin of GLOBALT Investments commented that the Fed raising rates is essential to curb inflation, as evidenced by the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones all posting gains by the day's end. Despite the S&P 500's recent volatility, largely due to inflation fears and AI data center investments, the index remains 12% higher for the year, maintaining a valuation at its lowest since April 2025.