Wall Street Closes Higher Amid Oil Retreat and Fed Rate Hikes Anticipation

Wall Street ended Friday positively as oil prices decreased and strong consumer price data suggested an impending interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Dell shares hit a record high, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP also performed well. Oracle shares fell despite strong quarterly results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 01:31 IST
Wall Street Closes Higher Amid Oil Retreat and Fed Rate Hikes Anticipation
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Wall Street closed the week on a high note, driven by a retreat in oil prices and robust consumer price data hinting at a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week. Shares of Dell surged to a new record, as Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP followed suit, buoyed by Oracle's impressive quarterly performance, despite Oracle's shares seeing a decline.

A rise in U.S. consumer prices last month, largely due to bouncing gasoline costs, has increased the likelihood of the Fed tightening monetary policy. The CME FedWatch tool now indicates a near-certain 90% probability that the central bank will raise interest rates during its upcoming policy meeting, a jump from the previous day's 72% prediction.

Market analyst Thomas Martin of GLOBALT Investments commented that the Fed raising rates is essential to curb inflation, as evidenced by the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones all posting gains by the day's end. Despite the S&P 500's recent volatility, largely due to inflation fears and AI data center investments, the index remains 12% higher for the year, maintaining a valuation at its lowest since April 2025.

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