Global Markets Brace for Interest Rate Surges Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar strengthened on Monday with the yen lingering near a seven-month high. Investors are eyeing potential rate hikes from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week, fueled by increasing oil prices due to ongoing Gulf conflicts, dampening market sentiment.

Global decision-makers battle volatile pricing pressures from the protracted U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. This conflict has driven oil prices above $100 per barrel, complicating rate pathways amid erratic sell-offs in longer-term bonds.

Amid these pressures, the European Central Bank raised rates last week and hinted at more increases, setting the stage for Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan announcements. Analysts speculate that further hikes could be likely, affecting currency values and market dynamics.