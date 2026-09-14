Goldman Sachs Predicts Federal Reserve Rate Hike Amid Inflation Concerns

Goldman Sachs forecasts a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its upcoming September meeting, influenced by persistent inflation concerns and a surge in oil prices. This marks a shift from their previous stance of maintaining rate stability, echoing wider Wall Street expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 08:57 IST
Goldman Sachs Predicts Federal Reserve Rate Hike Amid Inflation Concerns
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Goldman Sachs now anticipates the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting. This change aligns with a growing consensus on Wall Street regarding further policy tightening, fueled by ongoing inflation worries.

The brokerage's revised outlook was announced in a Friday note, indicating a pivot from its earlier view that rates would remain unchanged. This adjustment stems from market pricing trends suggesting a high likelihood of a rate hike and an inferred desire by policymakers not to unsettle investors with an unexpected pause.

This forecast shift coincides with recent stronger-than-anticipated U.S. producer price data and a climb in oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel, which have reignited inflation fears. Subsequently, the FedWatch Tool by CME reports a sharp increase in market expectations of a quarter-point rate hike to 87%, up from around 70% prior to new data releases.

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