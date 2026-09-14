Goldman Sachs Predicts Federal Reserve Rate Hike Amid Inflation Concerns
Goldman Sachs forecasts a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its upcoming September meeting, influenced by persistent inflation concerns and a surge in oil prices. This marks a shift from their previous stance of maintaining rate stability, echoing wider Wall Street expectations.
Goldman Sachs now anticipates the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting. This change aligns with a growing consensus on Wall Street regarding further policy tightening, fueled by ongoing inflation worries.
The brokerage's revised outlook was announced in a Friday note, indicating a pivot from its earlier view that rates would remain unchanged. This adjustment stems from market pricing trends suggesting a high likelihood of a rate hike and an inferred desire by policymakers not to unsettle investors with an unexpected pause.
This forecast shift coincides with recent stronger-than-anticipated U.S. producer price data and a climb in oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel, which have reignited inflation fears. Subsequently, the FedWatch Tool by CME reports a sharp increase in market expectations of a quarter-point rate hike to 87%, up from around 70% prior to new data releases.