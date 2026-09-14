Global Markets in Turmoil: AI Stocks Dive and Oil Prices Surge

Global markets experienced significant volatility as AI stocks tumbled and oil prices surged. The decline in AI-linked shares followed calls from OpenAI and Anthropic leaders for a slowdown in AI development, citing risks to humanity.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marked by attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure and Gulf shipping routes, have pushed Brent crude prices up by nearly 3%. These developments have spurred concerns of prolonged inflation.

With a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike looming, alongside Japan's expected rate increase, investors are bracing for continued market fluctuations. Analysts remain divided on whether these central bank moves mark a temporary adjustment or the beginning of a sustained tightening cycle.