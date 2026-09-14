Historic Election in Bar Examines Peace Prospects

Voting in the Philippines' Muslim-majority south started on Monday under tight security measures following a violent incident that resulted in three deaths and wounded 15 others on the election's eve. This election is critical for evaluating efforts to secure lasting peace in a historically conflict-torn region.

The incident prompted the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to place Cotabato City under direct control after gunfire erupted due to a dispute at a polling station. Despite these tensions, COMELEC reported smooth operations across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), supported by increased security presence.

With nearly 2.4 million registered voters, this election serves as a significant test of the 2014 peace agreement granting autonomy. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called it a 'defining moment' for peace and governance. As voters elect a new parliament, the region's journey toward self-rule continues amid hopes for enduring stability.