The Great Manufacturing U-Turn: Companies Flock Back to China

Companies that moved production away from China to avoid high U.S. tariffs are now returning. Despite efforts to replicate China's manufacturing ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam, many firms faced challenges such as unreliable power and higher costs, leading them to backtrack on their initial decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:19 IST
The Great Manufacturing U-Turn: Companies Flock Back to China
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After relocating production away from China to sidestep hefty U.S. tariffs, several companies are now reversing course. The initial enthusiasm to diversify supply chains soon met with the economic reality that replicating China's manufacturing prowess isn't simple.

For instance, Heather Kuang of Dawang Metals saw a major U.S. customer return after facing difficulties in India. Even as investment continues in Southeast Asia, the 'China plus one' approach has proven challenging, with many factories overseas unable to rival China's skilled labor and reliable infrastructure.

Despite the shifting landscape, countries like Vietnam still reap benefits from diversification. However, experts agree that energy reliability and cost efficiencies remain a major advantage for China, urging manufacturers to reconsider overseas production.

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