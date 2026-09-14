The Great Manufacturing U-Turn: Companies Flock Back to China

After relocating production away from China to sidestep hefty U.S. tariffs, several companies are now reversing course. The initial enthusiasm to diversify supply chains soon met with the economic reality that replicating China's manufacturing prowess isn't simple.

For instance, Heather Kuang of Dawang Metals saw a major U.S. customer return after facing difficulties in India. Even as investment continues in Southeast Asia, the 'China plus one' approach has proven challenging, with many factories overseas unable to rival China's skilled labor and reliable infrastructure.

Despite the shifting landscape, countries like Vietnam still reap benefits from diversification. However, experts agree that energy reliability and cost efficiencies remain a major advantage for China, urging manufacturers to reconsider overseas production.