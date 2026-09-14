AirBaltic Lands in Chapter 11 Amidst Geopolitical and Financial Turbulence

Latvia's national airline, AirBaltic, has taken the drastic step of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York. This comes as the airline faces severe financial strain resulting from the skyrocketing fuel prices caused by the ongoing U.S.-Iran war.

To navigate these turbulent skies, AirBaltic has secured €350 million ($405 million) in financing from several key lenders, including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley, and Oaktree Capital Management. This funding is critical for supporting its operations during the restructuring phase.

Despite the financial turbulence, AirBaltic plans to maintain its flight schedule. The carrier's Chapter 11 proceedings are expected to conclude by June next year, with hopes of reestablishing financial stability as the sector grapples with its biggest crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic.