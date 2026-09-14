Owaisi's UCC Challenge: BJP's Quest for Unity or Targeted Agenda?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP, arguing their push for a Uniform Civil Code targets Muslims rather than promoting equality. He challenges BJP to implement UCC in Goa, highlighting contradictions in existing laws and questioning their commitment to equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:49 IST
Owaisi's UCC Challenge: BJP's Quest for Unity or Targeted Agenda?
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical address, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to target India's Muslim population rather than foster equality.

Speaking in Hyderabad, Owaisi accused BJP and RSS of violating the Indian Constitution by imposing majoritarian laws. He highlighted state-level legislations like the Disturbed Areas Act and anti-conversion laws as contradictory to claims of promoting equality.

Owaisi challenged the BJP to implement the UCC in Goa, pointing out existing community-specific legal exemptions. He questioned the BJP's sincerity in advocating equality and suggested that the UCC push is a targeted agenda against Muslims.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026