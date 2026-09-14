Owaisi's UCC Challenge: BJP's Quest for Unity or Targeted Agenda?

In a critical address, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to target India's Muslim population rather than foster equality.

Speaking in Hyderabad, Owaisi accused BJP and RSS of violating the Indian Constitution by imposing majoritarian laws. He highlighted state-level legislations like the Disturbed Areas Act and anti-conversion laws as contradictory to claims of promoting equality.

Owaisi challenged the BJP to implement the UCC in Goa, pointing out existing community-specific legal exemptions. He questioned the BJP's sincerity in advocating equality and suggested that the UCC push is a targeted agenda against Muslims.