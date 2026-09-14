Espionage Allegations: Germany Intensifies Crackdown on Russian Spies

German prosecutors have charged a German-Ukrainian woman with espionage for allegedly spying for Russia, as the country intensifies efforts to thwart perceived threats from Moscow.

According to the federal prosecutors' office, Ilona W.—whose full name is withheld—has been in contact with a Russian intelligence officer stationed at the Russian embassy in Berlin since at least October 2023. She allegedly gathered information on Germany's defense policy by socializing with former defense ministry employees, and she remains in pre-trial detention.

Germany's response included expelling a member of Russia's diplomatic service on similar espionage charges. The Kremlin has not yet commented on these allegations, which come amid concerns about Russian intelligence operations targeting European nations.