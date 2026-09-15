America Reflects: Trump's Surge Amid Democratic Momentum

President Donald Trump's approval ratings saw a slight rise, yet many Americans show growing support for Democrats gaining power in Congress. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a shift in public sentiment, with Democrats leading Republicans in a generic ballot. However, Trump's proposals and actions face significant disapproval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:03 IST
America Reflects: Trump's Surge Amid Democratic Momentum
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump experienced a modest uptick in public approval, even as Americans increasingly back Democrats in Congress, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted post the Republican midterm convention.

The four-day survey revealed a resounding disapproval of Trump's proposal to issue a $5,000 dividend contingent on Republican control of Congress, with 63% of respondents, including notable Republican fractions, opposed to the plan.

The poll also highlights a 7-point lead for Democrats in a generic ballot, reflecting a broader sentiment shift. Furthermore, Trump's construction endeavors remain contentious, intensifying partisan divisions over priority and perception in national discourse.

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