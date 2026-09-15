EPA's Climate Shift: Controversial Repeal of Carbon Rules Sparks Debate

The EPA announced the repeal of Biden's carbon emission limits on power plants, marking a significant rollback in U.S. climate policy. This decision, part of President Trump's energy strategy, has sparked a debate between economic benefits and environmental consequences amid rising electricity demands and greenhouse gas emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:12 IST
EPA's Climate Shift: Controversial Repeal of Carbon Rules Sparks Debate
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Monday the repeal of former President Joe Biden's carbon emission limits targeting coal and gas power plants. This move, part of President Donald Trump's broader environmental strategy, aims to remove regulatory barriers to energy production.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated that new measures to prevent future greenhouse gas regulations will support the development of new power-generating infrastructure. The decision was unveiled at the G20 energy ministers' meeting in Houston, emphasizing the importance of energy security and regulatory efficiency amidst increased electricity demand.

Critics, including environmental and public health advocates, argue that this could lead to significant health and environmental damages. Despite the proposed $370 million savings in compliance costs, detractors highlight the potential $370 billion in lost net benefits, reflecting the ongoing tension between economic growth and environmental stewardship.

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