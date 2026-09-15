US Slaps Sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank for Iran Dealings

The United States government has announced the imposition of new sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank, citing its alleged involvement in evading Iranian sanctions. This development marks an escalation in efforts to counteract financial networks circumventing international rules.

The sanctions were officially communicated in a statement released on Monday, underscoring the American administration's determination to maintain pressure on entities bypassing sanctions on Iran.

VTB Bank has a history of scrutiny from U.S. regulators, having been targeted with sanctions in 2022 relating to its activities in Ukraine. The current measures amplify the ongoing economic standoff between Washington and financial institutions linked to sanctioned nations.