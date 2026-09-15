US Slaps Sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank for Iran Dealings

The United States has implemented new Iran-related sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank, accusing it of being involved in evading Iranian sanctions. This comes after VTB was previously sanctioned in 2022 for actions related to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 00:10 IST
US Slaps Sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank for Iran Dealings

The United States government has announced the imposition of new sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank, citing its alleged involvement in evading Iranian sanctions. This development marks an escalation in efforts to counteract financial networks circumventing international rules.

The sanctions were officially communicated in a statement released on Monday, underscoring the American administration's determination to maintain pressure on entities bypassing sanctions on Iran.

VTB Bank has a history of scrutiny from U.S. regulators, having been targeted with sanctions in 2022 relating to its activities in Ukraine. The current measures amplify the ongoing economic standoff between Washington and financial institutions linked to sanctioned nations.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026