European Markets Tumble Amid Oil Price Surge and Bond Yield Spike
European shares hit a three-month low as surging oil prices and rising bond yields dampened investor risk appetite ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Banking stocks led the decline, with UBS falling the most. Markets are anticipating the Fed's rate decision amid inflation and yield concerns.
European shares reached a three-month low on Tuesday, impacted by escalating oil prices and bond yields that weakened risk sentiment leading up to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down by 0.8%, dipping to 630.99 points, the lowest since June 12.
Key detractors were financial services and banking stocks, registering losses of 1.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Major European banks faced significant declines; UBS nosedived 4.2%, while Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, and Standard Chartered also saw substantial losses.
The drop came as Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warned of a projected decline in investment banking fees by at least 10% in the third quarter, which rattled market confidence, especially concerning banks' future earnings. Rising U.S. Treasury yields, hitting a two-decade high, and ongoing attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure pushing oil prices up over 3%, aggravated the situation, stoking inflation fears.
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