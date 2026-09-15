European Markets Tumble Amid Oil Price Surge and Bond Yield Spike

European shares reached a three-month low on Tuesday, impacted by escalating oil prices and bond yields that weakened risk sentiment leading up to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down by 0.8%, dipping to 630.99 points, the lowest since June 12.

Key detractors were financial services and banking stocks, registering losses of 1.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Major European banks faced significant declines; UBS nosedived 4.2%, while Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, and Standard Chartered also saw substantial losses.

The drop came as Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warned of a projected decline in investment banking fees by at least 10% in the third quarter, which rattled market confidence, especially concerning banks' future earnings. Rising U.S. Treasury yields, hitting a two-decade high, and ongoing attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure pushing oil prices up over 3%, aggravated the situation, stoking inflation fears.