Dollar Dominates as Oil Surge Sparks Fed Rate Hike Expectations

The dollar hit a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday, driven by rising oil prices and a surge in U.S. Treasury yields. This economic environment has led to widespread anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this week. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed steeply, reinforcing expectations of an interest rate increase.

Oil prices remained strong at over $105 a barrel due to geopolitical tensions. Consequently, markets have priced in a 92% chance of a Fed rate hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Rising dollar strength pressured the euro, sterling, yen, and New Zealand dollar, reflecting a global shift in currency markets.

Experts, like ING's FX strategist Francesco Pesole, highlight potential market turmoil if the Fed decides against a rate increase. Meanwhile, changes in risk appetite were observed, with stock markets declining and the dollar index showing steadiness. Data indicating strong U.S. job market activity and consumer price gains support the case for a Fed rate hike, bolstering the dollar's position.