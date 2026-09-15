European Giants: Allianz Arena and Camp Nou to Host 2028 and 2029 Champions League Finals

UEFA announced that the Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona will host the Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029 respectively. This decision highlights the stature of these iconic venues and their cities, which encapsulate international appeal and organizational expertise for high-profile sporting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:22 IST
European Giants: Allianz Arena and Camp Nou to Host 2028 and 2029 Champions League Finals

In a major announcement by UEFA, Munich's Allianz Arena and Barcelona's Camp Nou have been selected as host venues for the Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029, respectively. The Allianz Arena will host for the third time, further cementing Munich's reputation for hospitality and superior event organization.

Barcelona's Camp Nou, undergoing significant redevelopment, will host its third final in 2029. This choice underscores the venue's global significance and Barcelona's ambition to become a leading international sports city.

The decision for these venues comes as part of a broader UEFA strategy, with the Women’s Champions League finals scheduled in Lyon and Cardiff for 2028 and 2029, aiming to transform women’s and girls’ football in Wales and beyond.

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