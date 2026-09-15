Cloud on the Horizon: AWS Battles Infrastructure Setbacks in the Middle East

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is grappling with major disruptions in its cloud computing facilities located in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, resulting from damage incurred during recent conflicts with Iran, according to reports from Reuters.

The damage in Bahrain affected multiple availability zones, challenging AWS's design resilience. While AWS is aiding Bahrain customers in relocating operations to other regions, services in UAE's mec1-az2 zone remain inaccessible. AWS emphasizes its commitment to restoring resources across the ME region.

The disruptions stem from U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, provoking retaliation with missile strikes impacting AWS facilities. These events cast doubt on the durability of the Gulf's burgeoning cloud and AI infrastructure, signaling a need for robust, dispersed setups. Future updates are anticipated.