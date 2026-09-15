EU's Expanding Trade Horizons: Beyond the WTO

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for an EU trade alliance proposal surpassing WTO norms, highlighting recent deals with MERCOSUR, Mexico, and Australia. He noted challenges from China's industrial policies and U.S. tariff rules impacting European trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:25 IST
EU's Expanding Trade Horizons: Beyond the WTO
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced his backing for a European Union proposal aiming for a trade alliance that stretches beyond the World Trade Organisation's current framework. He emphasized the EU's strategic direction by citing recent agreements with MERCOSUR, Mexico, and Australia, showcasing Europe's efforts to diversify its trade partners.

Merz raised concerns about China's influence on European companies, attributing it to the nation's industrial overcapacity and undervalued currency. He also pointed out the complications arising from new U.S. tariff rules, which have led to a marked decrease in collaboration and trade between the regions.

This move highlights the EU's intention to strengthen its global trade position amidst growing economic pressures from major powers like China and the U.S.

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