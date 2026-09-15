PGA Tour Unveils New Two-Tier Competitive System for 2028

The PGA Tour has detailed membership categories and eligibility rules for its new two-tier competitive system, which is set to launch in 2028. Announced in June, the system features annual promotion and relegation, with membership categories for the top-tier Championship Series and the Challenger Series now finalized after this week's board meeting.

The Championship Series will include 90 retained players and 20 promoted from the Challenger Series. Criteria for membership also cover two-time winners in a Challenger Series season, a two-year exemption for Championship Series event winners, medical extensions, and career milestone exemptions.

Transition-year eligibility will be crucial in determining player qualifications for 2028. Players finishing in the top 30 of the 2026 FedExCup Points List will gain PGA Tour Championship Series membership for 2028. The Korn Ferry Tour will continue to be a primary path to the PGA Tour by promoting the top 20 finishers annually, maintaining a clear advancement path for top performers.