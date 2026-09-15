Santander Triumphs in Appeal Against £677 Million PPI Compensation to AXA

Santander won their appeal against a ruling requiring them to pay AXA £677 million for mis-sold payment protection insurance costs. The Appeal Court found Santander wasn't obliged to reimburse costs from policies sold before 2005. AXA will repay most of the amount previously awarded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:37 IST
Santander Triumphs in Appeal Against £677 Million PPI Compensation to AXA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Santander has successfully appealed a previous London court decision which had mandated them to pay French insurer AXA approximately £677 million concerning the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) in the United States. The Court of Appeal has overturned the High Court's earlier ruling, discerning that Santander was not accountable under a 2000 agency agreement for costs correlated with store-card PPI policies sold prior to 2005.

The indemnity clause invoked by AXA was adjudged by Judge Sara Cockerill to apply only to acts or omissions after the December 1, 2000, agreement initiation, excluding policies sold before this period. As a result, the appeal court's verdict invalidates the prior judgment that awarded AXA a significant indemnity, inclusive of interest, associated largely with pre-agreement policies.

AXA's subsequent cross-appeal to recover part of its PPI compensation costs was likewise dismissed. In response to the judgment, Santander expressed relief and noted that AXA must now reimburse "the substantial majority of the amount" previously paid. Nevertheless, Genworth's President and CEO Tom McInerney expressed his dismay at the ruling while exploring future legal avenues.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026