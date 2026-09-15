Lula vs. Bolsonaro: Brazilian Election Showdown

A recent CNT/MDA poll suggests that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would come out victorious if pitted against right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a second-round runoff, slated for next month's election.

This outcome indicates Lula’s commanding position in the electoral race, reflecting his popularity and the Brazilian political climate.

The implications of this potential electoral win underscore significant shifts in voter sentiment, as Lula continues to outpace his right-wing rival in various pre-election surveys.