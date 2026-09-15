Italian Jet Downs Possible Russian Drone Over Lithuania

An Italian fighter jet participating in a NATO mission successfully intercepted and shot down a drone above Lithuanian territory, believed to have originated from Russia, according to Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. Lithuanian authorities are currently investigating to confirm the debris' origins.

Images of the drone debris suggest it may be a Geran-2, a long-range attack drone frequently utilized by Russian forces, a Ukrainian military source revealed to Reuters. This incident could mark the first confirmed incursion by a Russian military drone into Lithuania since 2025 when two such drones accidentally crashed there.

The drone, carrying explosives, traversed into Lithuania’s airspace from Belarus and was neutralized near Pratkunai shortly after midnight. This escalation has heightened concerns over the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into NATO airspace, further intensifying the existing geopolitical tensions.