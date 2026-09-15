Rising Yields: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Economies

Government borrowing costs have risen sharply, reaching their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose above 5%, igniting concerns about global debt sustainability. Factors such as escalating geopolitical tensions and anticipated interest rate hikes contribute to these financial upheavals and possible economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:47 IST
Rising Yields: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Economies

Government borrowing costs surged to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis this week, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed above the 5% mark. This development highlights the growing tension between rapidly increasing global debt and resilient economic growth, drawing attention from financial experts worldwide.

Central banks are under pressure to combat inflation, worsened by the climbing cost of oil due to geopolitical conflicts. For instance, the Federal Reserve is predicted to raise interest rates, with similar expectations from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank. These developments underscore mounting concerns over the sustainability of government debt burdened by elevated bond yields.

A further strain on investors is the uncertainty caused by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's approach to forward guidance. As global economies watch the volatility unfold, experts like Khoon Goh of ANZ warn of potential spillover effects in financial markets. The ongoing adjustments in fiscal policy and bond markets remain under close scrutiny as stakeholders seek stability amidst turbulent times.

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