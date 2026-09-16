Crypto Clarity Blocked: Senate Stalls on Digital Asset Bill

In a major setback for the digital asset sector, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the Clarity Act, a comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation backed by President Donald Trump. The proposal, which aimed to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets, fell 10 votes short of the 60 needed to proceed in the 100-seat chamber.

The Clarity Act's failure to advance is attributed to the combined opposition from four Republican senators — Jerry Moran, Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, and Thom Tillis — along with all Democratic senators. In a strategic move designed to preserve future debate, Tillis switched his vote from yes to no, allowing for potential reconsideration.

Despite a last-minute revision intended to address financial industry concerns, the bill was ultimately left on ice. Surpassing the legislative impasse now falls to U.S. regulatory bodies like the SEC and CFTC, even as the crypto industry grapples with market downturns, exemplified by Bitcoin's over 5% fall.