Japan's Import Surge: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Costs

In August, Japan witnessed its largest import increase in nearly four years, driven by soaring oil prices that elevated energy costs. According to government data released Wednesday, total imports by value rose 28% from a year earlier, marking the most significant increase since November 2022.

This surge outpaced the median market forecast of a 26.3% rise, reflecting how climbing energy prices inflate import bills and fuel inflationary pressures. The trend reinforces expectations that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Friday.

Exports by value increased 19.3% year-on-year, surpassing the economists' forecast for an 18.2% rise, supported by robust semiconductor shipments. Despite resilient exports, Japan's trade balance remained negative, with a deficit of 1.106 trillion yen in August, as energy and oil import costs stay high.