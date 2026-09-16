Asian Markets Show Mixed Signals Amid Fed Decision Anticipation

Asian equity markets experienced modest gains on Wednesday at the start of trading, as global bond yields and rising oil prices paused in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan showed volatility, with fluctuations between gains and losses.

The U.S. equities market saw a downturn as the S&P 500 fell by 0.5%, marking two consecutive days of declines, influenced by rising Treasury yields reaching levels last seen in 2007. The anticipated Federal Reserve decision has traders predicting a high probability of a rate hike, impacting market sentiment significantly.

In response to geopolitical tensions and market developments, oil prices pulled back slightly. Meanwhile, digital assets faced downward pressure after the U.S. Senate declined to proceed with cryptocurrency legislation. These market shifts underscore the complex interplay of economic factors at play.