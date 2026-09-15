U.S. Treasury Supports Yen Intervention

During a recent hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent justified the Treasury's participation in a joint currency intervention with Japan, aimed at bolstering the Japanese yen.

Bessent highlighted that this intervention carries a 'modest' cost and significantly benefits American exporters and the nation's interest rates by sustaining a stronger yen.

He further elaborated that a fortified yen minimizes Tokyo's necessity to liquidate U.S. assets, aligning with Japan's financial strategies and maintaining economic equilibrium.