U.S. Treasury Supports Yen Intervention
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended his agency's role in Japan's yen intervention, highlighting benefits for American exporters and interest rates. Addressing a House committee, he emphasized U.S. support for stronger yen policies, which help reduce the need for Japan to sell U.S. assets.
During a recent hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent justified the Treasury's participation in a joint currency intervention with Japan, aimed at bolstering the Japanese yen.
Bessent highlighted that this intervention carries a 'modest' cost and significantly benefits American exporters and the nation's interest rates by sustaining a stronger yen.
He further elaborated that a fortified yen minimizes Tokyo's necessity to liquidate U.S. assets, aligning with Japan's financial strategies and maintaining economic equilibrium.