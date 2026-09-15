U.S. Treasury Supports Yen Intervention

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended his agency's role in Japan's yen intervention, highlighting benefits for American exporters and interest rates. Addressing a House committee, he emphasized U.S. support for stronger yen policies, which help reduce the need for Japan to sell U.S. assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:04 IST
U.S. Treasury Supports Yen Intervention
Scott Bessent

During a recent hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent justified the Treasury's participation in a joint currency intervention with Japan, aimed at bolstering the Japanese yen.

Bessent highlighted that this intervention carries a 'modest' cost and significantly benefits American exporters and the nation's interest rates by sustaining a stronger yen.

He further elaborated that a fortified yen minimizes Tokyo's necessity to liquidate U.S. assets, aligning with Japan's financial strategies and maintaining economic equilibrium.

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