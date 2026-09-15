Cruise Comforts: A Unique Solution for Athletes at the Asian Games

With the dock in Nagoya bustling with activity, organizers of the Asian Games have opted for an unconventional accommodation solution for 17,000 athletes and officials. The decision to use an Italian cruise ship, Costa Serena, reflects a commitment to sustainability and creativity, accommodating 4,000 participants amidst concerns about facilities.

Despite reports of dissatisfaction over bed sizes, especially from South Korean basketball players, officials assure that steps are underway to elevate living conditions. Hideaki Ohmura, President of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, highlights this novel approach of using a 'ship hotel' as a milestone for Japan, amidst the backdrop of ongoing basketball and soccer events.

Yuta Matsuo, the accommodation manager, stressed the importance of understanding diverse requirements. With a 24-hour resident center established, efforts focus on alleviating athlete anxieties in the face of weather-related challenges, as torrential rains necessitate temporary evacuations. The Games unfolds with enthusiasm, running until October 4.