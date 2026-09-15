Cruise Comforts: A Unique Solution for Athletes at the Asian Games

The Asian Games organizers have introduced innovative accommodation solutions by using a cruise ship in Nagoya to house athletes and officials. Amidst complaints about the facilities, they emphasize sustainability and have measures in place to address concerns, ensuring a successful event from September 23 to October 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:15 IST
Cruise Comforts: A Unique Solution for Athletes at the Asian Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the dock in Nagoya bustling with activity, organizers of the Asian Games have opted for an unconventional accommodation solution for 17,000 athletes and officials. The decision to use an Italian cruise ship, Costa Serena, reflects a commitment to sustainability and creativity, accommodating 4,000 participants amidst concerns about facilities.

Despite reports of dissatisfaction over bed sizes, especially from South Korean basketball players, officials assure that steps are underway to elevate living conditions. Hideaki Ohmura, President of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, highlights this novel approach of using a 'ship hotel' as a milestone for Japan, amidst the backdrop of ongoing basketball and soccer events.

Yuta Matsuo, the accommodation manager, stressed the importance of understanding diverse requirements. With a 24-hour resident center established, efforts focus on alleviating athlete anxieties in the face of weather-related challenges, as torrential rains necessitate temporary evacuations. The Games unfolds with enthusiasm, running until October 4.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026