China's Call for Historical Vigilance at Xiangshan Forum

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun emphasized the need to prevent historical regression and called for vigilance against militarism during the Xiangshan Forum. His remarks are interpreted as implicit criticism of Japan amid tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Dong focused on fostering inclusive international dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 07:42 IST
China's Call for Historical Vigilance at Xiangshan Forum

Amid mounting regional tensions, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun urged countries to learn from history and vigilantly guard against resurgence of militarism. His comments came during the opening of Beijing's Xiangshan Forum, with indirect references to Japan's fortified strategic posture.

Dong's address advocated for an inclusive resolution to international conflicts, although specifics were sparse. While not directly criticizing the U.S. or Japan, the remarks hinted at historical grievances and current geopolitical friction, particularly relating to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The forum acts as China's counter to the Shangri-La Dialogue, aiming to project Beijing’s version of justice and stability in Asia. It coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping's anticipated visit to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a critical juncture in China-U.S. relations.

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