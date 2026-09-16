Navigational Traffic Dips in Strategic Strait of Hormuz

The number of vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz decreased to four on Tuesday, significantly lower than the 10-day average of 18. No large crude carriers or LNG tankers were recorded, although some ships might have their transponders off, leading to underreporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 08:38 IST
Navigational Traffic Dips in Strategic Strait of Hormuz
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On Tuesday, vessel traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz dropped significantly, registering only four transits compared to seven on Monday, according to preliminary shipping data released Wednesday. This figure falls short of the typical 10-day average of 18 vessel movements.

The recorded traffic consisted of two vessels entering and two exiting the waterway. Notably absent from the count were very large crude carriers and liquefied natural gas tankers.

Industry experts suggest that some vessels might be passing through the strait with their transponders turned off, which means they are not included in the reported data.

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