Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline: A Race Against Time

Crude oil is expected to soon resume flowing through Saudi Arabia's crucial East-West Pipeline, following an attack by Iran-aligned groups. Though estimates on repair time vary, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicates it will take days. The U.S. provides military support as Saudi Arabia navigates oil flow disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:22 IST
Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline: A Race Against Time

In a recent development, Saudi Arabia's vital East-West Pipeline is anticipated to resume operations within days, following a temporary closure due to attacks from Iran-aligned groups, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Speaking at a G20 energy meeting, Wright emphasized the detailed assessment underway to expedite repairs.

The 1,200-km East-West Pipeline has become the primary route for Middle Eastern oil amidst regional tensions, compensating for closures in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite varying repair estimates, some sources suggest partial operations could commence sooner as repairs progress, providing relief to global oil supplies.

While Saudi Arabia explores oil flow solutions, the U.S. has limited its military involvement to intelligence support, despite persistent requests for direct intervention. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions have seen Iran-aligned Houthis reach out to Washington, indicating the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the pipeline's operation.

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