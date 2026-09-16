Rising Costs: U.S. War Against Iran Hits $38 Billion and Counting

The escalating U.S. campaign against Iran has already cost the nation a staggering $38 billion, with the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimating a continuing cost of $3 billion per month. The Trump administration is grappling to address mounting expenses and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

As munitions stockpiles dwindle, energy costs soar, straining the federal budget and raising questions about the U.S.'s ability to manage other global conflicts. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently reported a similar cost estimate at a Senate hearing.

The CBO highlights the potential for far-reaching consequences on both defense readiness and the domestic economy. With ongoing requests for emergency funding and continued military entanglements, concerns mount about economic impacts and the eventual toll on taxpayers.