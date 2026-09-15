Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline Set for Swift Reopening Amid Tensions

Saudi Arabia's vital East-West pipeline, temporarily closed following attacks, is expected to resume oil flow within days, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The pipeline is crucial for global oil supply, especially amid U.S.-Iran tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi-U.S. collaboration continues without direct military intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 21:58 IST
Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline Set for Swift Reopening Amid Tensions
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Crude oil flow through Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline is anticipated to resume shortly after its temporary closure due to attacks by Iran-aligned groups, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright disclosed to CNBC.

Speaking at a G20 energy meeting, Wright indicated that Saudi Arabia, supported by the U.S. military, is working to divert oil shipments via alternate routes. This comes as the 1,200-kilometer pipeline continues serving as the primary channel for Middle Eastern oil in light of the Strait of Hormuz's restrictions.

While Saudi Arabia has sought U.S. military aid, Washington has limited its involvement to intelligence support, maintaining a strategic distance from the escalating conflict involving Iran-aligned Houthis.

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