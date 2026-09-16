Tottenham’s Quest for Success Under De Zerbi: Will the Click Come?

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Roberto de Zerbi maintains a hopeful outlook for his team's upcoming matches, despite a challenging 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the League Cup.

The team finds itself winless in four straight games, leading to increased pressure following their last season's narrow avoidance of relegation and a sluggish start in the current Premier League.

De Zerbi, having strengthened the squad with significant signings, assures fans that success is near once the team 'clicks' and continues to perform with the right mentality, as they prepare to face Aston Villa.