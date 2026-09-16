Turbulent Waters: Strain on the Strait of Hormuz
Vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to four on Tuesday, down from seven the day before, against a 10-day average of 18. The decrease seems related to increased regional attacks. Meanwhile, Bab el-Mandeb Strait traffic remained relatively stable with 22 transits noted.
The number of vessel transits through the crucial Strait of Hormuz dropped to just four on Tuesday, significantly below the 10-day average of 18, according to preliminary shipping data released on Wednesday.
This reduction follows heightened hostilities in a vital waterway responsible for channeling a substantial portion of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply prior to the Iran conflict. Of the transiting ships, two exited and two entered the strait.
Notably, no very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers were observed. Untracked ships with non-operational transponders could account for potential inaccuracies. In contrast, vessel passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remained relatively stable, with 22 ships recorded on Tuesday.
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