Dollar Steadies Amid Global Interest Rate Speculations

The U.S. dollar has maintained its recent gains, trading near multi-week highs against major currencies ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve decision. Investors are anticipating the Fed's interest rate hike, potentially benefiting the dollar, but uncertainties remain, particularly regarding the yen and other Asian currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:22 IST
Dollar Steadies Amid Global Interest Rate Speculations
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The dollar held steady this week, trading close to multi-week highs against several major currencies ahead of a pivotal decision by the Federal Reserve. Traders are largely expecting an interest rate hike, which could be one in a series aimed at strengthening the dollar further.

The dollar advanced alongside yields this week, notably against the yen and New Zealand dollar, with the latter dropping to a two-month low during the Asian trading session. Currency strategist Carol Kong noted that a 90% likelihood of a 25-basis-point hike was anticipated, though any deviation could see probability of the dollar easing.

The yen is experiencing a promising rally due to potential interest rate hikes by Japan and strategic interventions. Meanwhile, other regional currencies like the South Korean won and Chinese yuan are maneuvering through their own gains and challenges in response to fluctuating market dynamics.

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