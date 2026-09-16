Tensions Escalate: North Korea Denounces US-South Korea Defense Pact

North Korea's defense ministry has issued a scathing condemnation of a new agreement between the United States and South Korea. This accord aims to bolster information sharing and conduct joint training exercises targeting potential North Korean attacks with weapons of mass destruction.

The North Korean ministry described the agreement as a "blatant declaration of confrontation," asserting that it presumes the use of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons against North Korea during any crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry warned that this move significantly increases the likelihood of the deployment of weapons of mass destruction within the region, exacerbating existing tensions and instability.