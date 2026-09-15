London Shares' Downward Drift: Impact of Rising Oil Prices

London shares experienced a decline as increased oil prices caused a rise in bond yields. Investors were focused on domestic economic data and an upcoming Bank of England meeting. The FTSE 100 fell by 0.4% and the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.1%, reflecting general market apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:06 IST
London Shares' Downward Drift: Impact of Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, London shares continued their downward trend, touching two-month low levels. The decline was influenced by rising oil prices, which triggered a fresh increase in bond yields.

This development prompted investors to closely evaluate domestic economic data in anticipation of the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting scheduled later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.4%, closing at 10,658.13 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 edged down by 0.1% to end at 23,818.74 points.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026