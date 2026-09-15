London Shares' Downward Drift: Impact of Rising Oil Prices
London shares experienced a decline as increased oil prices caused a rise in bond yields. Investors were focused on domestic economic data and an upcoming Bank of England meeting. The FTSE 100 fell by 0.4% and the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.1%, reflecting general market apprehension.
On Tuesday, London shares continued their downward trend, touching two-month low levels. The decline was influenced by rising oil prices, which triggered a fresh increase in bond yields.
This development prompted investors to closely evaluate domestic economic data in anticipation of the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting scheduled later in the week.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.4%, closing at 10,658.13 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 edged down by 0.1% to end at 23,818.74 points.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. Treasury Eyes Global Factors Amid Rising Yields
-
European Market Weathers Oil and Bond Upsurge: Key Impacts and Outlook
-
Market Tremors: Global Stocks Slide Amid Interest Rate Jitters
-
Wall Street Stumbles Amid Rising Oil Prices and AI Uncertainties
-
Dollar Gains as Fed Rate Hike Looms Amid Soaring Oil Prices