London Shares' Downward Drift: Impact of Rising Oil Prices

On Tuesday, London shares continued their downward trend, touching two-month low levels. The decline was influenced by rising oil prices, which triggered a fresh increase in bond yields.

This development prompted investors to closely evaluate domestic economic data in anticipation of the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting scheduled later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.4%, closing at 10,658.13 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 edged down by 0.1% to end at 23,818.74 points.