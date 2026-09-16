Germany's New Tactics to Combat Militant Violence

Germany has announced new measures to curb militant violence, focusing on harsher penalties for knife attacks and propaganda. This comes after an Islamic State supporter attacked a Pride event in Berlin. The proposals were outlined by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:23 IST
Germany's New Tactics to Combat Militant Violence
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The German government unveiled a set of measures aimed at curbing militant violence, sparked by a recent attack at a Pride celebration in Berlin by an Islamic State supporter.

The proposed strategies include implementing stricter punishments for knife attacks and the dissemination of extremist propaganda.

The legislative proposals were announced by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig, as part of a comprehensive counter-terrorism initiative.

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