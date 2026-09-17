Investors React to Fed's Interest Rate Hike

Asian markets saw slight gains as investors absorbed the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The hike comes amidst efforts to curb inflation, resulting in a calmer bond market and rising short-term Treasury yields.

The U.S. dollar surged to a seven-week high against major currencies, driven by forecasts of another possible rate increase by the Fed, potentially in December. This has, however, posed a challenge for commodities, with oil prices retreating slightly. Attention turns to the Bank of England, expected to keep rates steady, as speculation mounts over potential adjustments should energy prices continue to soar.

In equity markets, the MSCI Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei edged up by 0.5%. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong markets experienced slight declines. On Wall Street, futures rebounded following minor losses, influenced by the Fed’s hawkish stance and Goldman Sachs' prediction of another rate hike by October.