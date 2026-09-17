Investors React to Fed's Interest Rate Hike
Asian shares ticked upward as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in over three years, signaling potential further increases. While the U.S. dollar rose, commodity prices, including oil, declined amidst market adjustments. Attention now shifts to the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decision.
Asian markets saw slight gains as investors absorbed the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The hike comes amidst efforts to curb inflation, resulting in a calmer bond market and rising short-term Treasury yields.
The U.S. dollar surged to a seven-week high against major currencies, driven by forecasts of another possible rate increase by the Fed, potentially in December. This has, however, posed a challenge for commodities, with oil prices retreating slightly. Attention turns to the Bank of England, expected to keep rates steady, as speculation mounts over potential adjustments should energy prices continue to soar.
In equity markets, the MSCI Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei edged up by 0.5%. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong markets experienced slight declines. On Wall Street, futures rebounded following minor losses, influenced by the Fed’s hawkish stance and Goldman Sachs' prediction of another rate hike by October.
ALSO READ
-
Dollar Soars After Fed's Surprise Hawkish Tone
-
Return to Uncertainty: Afghan Families Flee Iran's Economic Collapse
-
IMF Alerts Australia on Looming Interest Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns
-
Rising Wealth, Rising Risks: Is Wall Street's Surge Sustainable?
-
Energy Surge Pressures Bank of England on Rate Decisions