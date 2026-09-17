Dollar Soars After Fed's Surprise Hawkish Tone

The dollar has climbed to a seven-week high, buoyed by the Federal Reserve's recent decision to increase interest rates. This move, accompanied by a signal for further hikes, has surprised markets and boosted the greenback's value.

Central bank chief Kevin Warsh played a pivotal role in this decision, aligning with a unanimous vote that contributed to a stronger dollar. This shift has caused investors to reprice policy expectations, ultimately elevating the U.S. currency against major counterparts such as the euro and yen.

Markets are now closely watching the Bank of Japan's upcoming interest rate announcement, with expectations that it will follow suit in raising rates. This situation presents a key challenge for global currencies amid persistent inflation pressures.