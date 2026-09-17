Ukraine Strikes Vital Russian Targets Under the Cover of Night

Ukraine launched strategic attacks on Russia's Yaroslavl oil refinery and a military airfield in Rostov, causing significant damage to aircraft and helicopters. President Zelenskiy highlighted the effectiveness of these operations, also mentioning successes in the Black Sea, though without elaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:19 IST
Ukraine Strikes Vital Russian Targets Under the Cover of Night
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In a bold nighttime operation, Ukraine targeted Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery, causing notable disruptions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike early Thursday, underscoring its strategic significance.

Additionally, a military airfield in Rostov was hit, with Ukrainian forces successfully damaging military aircraft and helicopters stationed there.

Zelenskiy further hinted at positive developments in the Black Sea region, sharing the news on X but refraining from providing specific details.

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