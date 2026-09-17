Ukraine Strikes Vital Russian Targets Under the Cover of Night

In a bold nighttime operation, Ukraine targeted Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery, causing notable disruptions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike early Thursday, underscoring its strategic significance.

Additionally, a military airfield in Rostov was hit, with Ukrainian forces successfully damaging military aircraft and helicopters stationed there.

Zelenskiy further hinted at positive developments in the Black Sea region, sharing the news on X but refraining from providing specific details.