African and Japanese financing, guarantee, and insurance institutions met on 16 November 2026 to explore collaboration on concrete investment projects across Africa. Their discussions centred on combining private capital, Japanese technology, financing, guarantees, and risk-sharing mechanisms to help projects attract investment and reach a larger scale. Mobilising long-term private capital formed a central part of the conversation, with participants examining how shared responsibilities could make more projects commercially viable.

The Japan Export Credit Insurance Agency (NEXI) hosted the business leaders' round table on development and investment in Africa, chaired by its President and CEO, Atsuo Kuroda. Participants included the African Development Bank Group, Afreximbank, and African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI). The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa (ECIC) joined the discussions.

African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah called on the institutions to turn their discussions into practical action capable of delivering lasting economic benefits. He described Africa as a continent with abundant opportunities, placing the responsibility on partners to create conditions that turn those opportunities into sustainable, large-scale investments. His message focused on stronger cooperation among institutions whose different capabilities can help projects secure financing and manage risk.

Building on partnerships already supporting projects

Existing collaborations discussed at the meeting included an agricultural value chain developed with Mitsui and African trading group ETG, alongside fertiliser production in Nigeria involving Toyo Engineering and Indorama. Energy examples included Kenya's Menengai geothermal project, involving Toyota Tsusho, Fuji Electric, JBIC, and NEXI, and the Coral North floating liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique. Cooperation with SMBC, Japan's second-largest banking group, on Sustainability Samurai Bonds demonstrated the potential for African borrowers to access Japanese capital markets.

Sharing risks and bringing different strengths together

Ould Tah said no single institution could carry all the risks associated with major investments, making cooperation essential to moving projects forward. He explained that the African Development Bank could contribute financing, guarantees, project preparation, and knowledge of African markets to support investment decisions. Insurance and guarantee institutions, export credit agencies, and private businesses could bring complementary risk coverage, technology, expertise, and capital.

Connecting investment cooperation with Africa's financing priorities

The meeting opened avenues for deeper cooperation on projects that combine Japanese technological expertise and private capital with financing, guarantees, and shared risk arrangements. Ould Tah encouraged participants to turn their commitment to working together into stronger partnerships, larger investments, and sustainable value for Africa and Japan. This approach aligns with the Bank Group's New African Financial Architecture for Development, which seeks to coordinate African financial institutions more effectively, mobilise additional capital, and strengthen Africa's ability to finance its own development.