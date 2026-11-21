Morocco began laying the foundations for lasting prosperity after regaining independence in 1956, with investment in services and infrastructure becoming part of its development. The African Development Bank joined that effort in 1978, making its first investment in a partnership that initially covered water, agriculture, education, and health. Transport entered the partnership in 1987, opening a chapter that would help reshape connections across the Kingdom.

Major infrastructure projects developed from the 1980s onwards sought to connect isolated communities and create networks capable of supporting economic growth. Morocco and the Bank have mobilised more than €2 billion for transport infrastructure over the decades, helping establish one of Africa's most modern networks. Roads, ports, railways, and airports now form an increasingly connected system serving communities, businesses, and international trade.

Achraf Tarsim, the Bank's Country Manager for Morocco, said these investments are bringing regions closer together, easing traffic, and improving logistics. He described each project as a contribution to a more integrated, competitive economy with stronger connections to global markets. The partnership's reach extends from rural access roads to major trade corridors, linking everyday journeys with Morocco's wider economic ambitions.

Roads and ports connect communities with trade opportunities

The Bank provided €90 million across both phases of the National Rural Roads Programme, which built more than 26,000 kilometres of roads and improved access to over 80% of rural areas. Its €118 million contribution to the Marrakech–Agadir motorway helped cut journeys by around two hours, supporting trade, agriculture, and tourism through a project that replanted approximately 221,000 argan trees across 920 hectares. Further east, €229 million in Bank financing supports the Guercif–Nador motorway, connecting the Oriental region with the national motorway network and Nador West Med, where nearly €290 million committed since 2015 supports a maritime and industrial hub that, together with the future Bétoya industrial zone, will strengthen North–West African economic ties and African Continental Free Trade Area implementation.

Rail investment expands capacity and supports faster journeys

Around €300 million mobilised for the National Railways Office supported improvements to the Tangier–Marrakech line, including new tracks, doubled and tripled strategic sections, modernised signalling, and major facilities such as Casa Port station. These upgrades increased network capacity and passenger and freight traffic, doubling daily freight train services, as Morocco opened Africa's first high-speed railway between Tangier and Casablanca, with journeys taking just over two hours. In July 2026, the Bank approved a €205 million loan for the Railway Infrastructure Development Support Project, supporting the high-speed line's extension towards Marrakech and improvements along the Kenitra–Marrakech corridor.

Airport upgrades strengthen international connections

An initial €240 million airport programme helped modernise major gateways, increasing Marrakech's annual passenger capacity from 6 million to 9 million and expanding Fez's capacity fivefold to nearly 2.5 million, strengthening both regions' tourism and economic appeal. Modernised air traffic control in Agadir can handle up to 2,000 flights daily at peak times, roughly 30% more than before, with new routes avoiding 27,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually and potentially saving up to 176,000 tonnes of kerosene; more than €109 million for Rabat airport is expected to quadruple passenger and cargo capacity, strengthen Rabat–Salé's appeal, and create hundreds of direct jobs. A further €270 million approved in December 2025 supports digital operations, stronger security, and upgraded navigation at Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier, and Fez airports, extending a transport partnership that connects Morocco's regions with Africa and the wider world.