Families in Juliaca, in Peru's Puno region, have waited 18 years for a drinking water project to move forward. President Keiko Fujimori singled out that wait as the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) offered Peru up to $10 billion in development financing for 2027–2030. For residents, the clearest measure of what the partnership delivers will be progress on a water and sanitation project that has been a priority for nearly two decades.

The four-year offer is more than 50% larger than the financing the IDB Group provided over the previous four years. It includes up to $6 billion for the public sector and $4 billion for companies through IDB Invest, the group's private-sector arm. The proposed business financing alone would match in four years the total the group provided to Peru's private sector over the previous decade.

Peru's government and the IDB Group identified four priorities for the period: education, resilience to natural disasters, citizen security, and the related challenges of low productivity and informal work. IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn announced the offer during a visit to Peru that included meetings with Fujimori, Economy and Finance Minister Elmer Cuba and Central Reserve Bank President Julio Velarde. A separate set of six operations worth more than $700 million is set to move forward in 2026, giving Peruvians a more immediate view of the work under way before the new financing period begins.

Education and El Niño preparedness lead the public service agenda

The proposed funding could help Peru put its new National Education Plan into practice, giving the government a source of financing for the work that follows the adoption of a national policy. Education is one part of a broader effort to improve the public services families rely on, with early childhood protection also included among the operations due to advance this year. The announcement identifies the national plan as a priority for 2027–2030, with the amount available for individual education projects still to be specified.

Preparing for El Niño is the clearest disaster-related priority in the offer, reflecting the importance Peru and the IDB Group have placed on acting before an emergency. For families, the practical question is whether essential services can keep running when a natural disaster disrupts daily life. The four-year financing window allows the government to plan preparedness work across several budgets, alongside the investments it wants to make in education and other public services.

Citizen security is another area where the partners have identified specific work the financing could support. One proposal would strengthen police investigations, and another would reinforce Peru's flagrancia system, the process that allows prosecutors to move more quickly in cases where a suspect is caught in the act. These are two distinct parts of the justice system, covering how police investigate an offence and how a qualifying case moves forward after an arrest.

Four years of proposed business financing could match the previous decade

The $4 billion proposed through IDB Invest marks a change in the scale of the group's work with Peruvian companies. At the full amount, businesses would have access over four years to as much financing as the group provided to the private sector over ten. Goldfajn explored investment opportunities with business leaders during his visit and took part in CADE Ejecutivos 2026, bringing the financing proposal to the companies it is intended to reach.

Productivity and informality form a single priority in the discussions between Peru and the bank, with simpler taxes among the measures under consideration. For a small business owner, the relevance of tax simplification lies in the time and effort it takes to understand and meet the requirements of operating formally. The partners also identified advances in artificial intelligence as an opportunity to improve productivity, leaving room for future decisions about which uses make sense for Peruvian businesses.

Goldfajn linked the case for investment to the distribution of economic opportunity across Peru's regions. He said closer coordination between the public and private sectors could accelerate investment and generate growth that translates into jobs and a better quality of life. Business innovation and entrepreneurship are already among the areas covered by the six operations expected to advance in 2026, giving that ambition a place in the current program as well as the four-year offer.

Juliaca's water project and Amazon transport are on the nearer-term agenda

Fujimori described the financing offer as a sign of confidence in Peru and thanked the IDB Group for helping move the Juliaca initiative forward. Her choice of example brought the announcement back to a service families use every day, in a city where the proposed drinking water project has awaited implementation for 18 years. Access to water and sanitation in Juliaca is among the operations advancing this year, giving the city a place on the immediate agenda without having to wait for the 2027 financing period to begin.

The six operations also cover rural electrification, river transportation in the Amazon and access to digital identity services in remote areas. During his visit, Goldfajn went to the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status, known as RENIEC, a Peruvian institution that already receives IDB support. Its work illustrates a different challenge of public service delivery: helping people obtain official identification when they live far from the offices that provide it.

The distinction between the two financing timelines matters for communities following these commitments. The six operations worth more than $700 million are expected to move forward in 2026, while the larger figure of up to $10 billion is an offer for development projects over the following four years. For families in Juliaca, the milestone that will give those figures meaning is the one they have waited for since the water project was first proposed: seeing it put into practice.