JMJ Group launches residential township project in Jaipur

Real estate company JMJ Group on Wednesday announced the launch of its ambitious residential township project 'Mansion Royale' near Jaipur airport. The project will have 92 luxury apartments built on six acres of land at a cost of Rs 325 crore, JMJ Group President Sachiin Joshi said.

"The most unique feature of the property are the interiors by Gauri Khan. Renowned landscaping artist John Pettigrew has treated the township like a luxury resort with aroma gardens, cascading waterfalls, varieties of beneficial trees with artifacts and sculptures," he said. He said that the project is environment friendly.

The company will target businessmen from Rajasthan currently living in London, the US, Dubai as well as in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other places for selling houses, Joshi said.

