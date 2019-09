Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARABIA HAS ASKED IRAQ'S STATE ORGANIZATION FOR MARKETING OF OIL FOR AS MUCH AS 20 MILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE TO SUPPLY SAUDI'S DOMESTIC REFINERIES-WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2NoOcZp

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)