China reiterates denial in cyber attacks after Airbus report

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 27-09-2019 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's Foreign Ministry reiterated a denial of involvement in cyber attacks on Friday after French news agency AFP published a report that linked recent attacks on planemaker Airbus to China. "China resolutely opposes any form of cyber attack," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily media briefing. Recent reports are irresponsible, unprofessional, and have ulterior motives, he said.

A series of cyber attacks on Airbus in the past few months was conducted via the computer systems of its suppliers and security sources suspect a link to China, AFP reported on Thursday. An Airbus spokesman said the company was "aware of cyber events" and like any major high-tech industrial player it is a target for "malicious acts".

Airbus "continuously monitors" such threats through detection systems and can take "immediate and appropriate measures to protect itself at all times," he said.

