International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 13-10-2019 19:48 IST
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board

Washington, Oct 13 (AP) Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm. That's according to a statement from Biden's attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by October 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president. Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019